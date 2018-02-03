Wales 34 - 7 Scotland: How the Scottish players rated

Have your say

Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player in the starting XV as Gregor Townsend’s side lost handily in Cardiff.

15. Stuart Hogg

Scotland’s most dangerous attacker hardly saw the ball, such was the back-foot nature of his team’s afternoon. 6

14. Tommy Seymour

Like Hogg, spent most of the match as a frustrated onlooker hardly getting hands on the ball as Wales dominated. 6

13. Chris Harris

Struggled badly in Scotland’s midfield, forced into errors, and was taken off early in the second half. 5

12. Huw Jones

Some uncharacteristic errors and inept tackling from the highly rated Scotland centre, who found Scott Williams and Hadleigh Parkes a handful. 6

11. Byron McGuigan

Never really got into the game as Wales offered a sparkling lesson in broken-field running and support angles. 5

10. Finn Russell

Could do little to stem the Wales tide as he spent the whole game in retreat, his kicking gains often wasted. 6

9. Ali Price

Saw his delayed pass intercepted by opposite number Gareth Davies for Wales’ first try, from which he never recovered, replaced by Greig Laidlaw. 5

1. Gordon Reid

Battled valiantly, but it was to no avail as Scotland’s front row found it tough going. 5

2. Stuart McInally

Did his best around the field, and was prominent at times, but Scotland were blown away. 6

3. Jon Welsh

Like Reid, could never get going as the Welsh pack dominated throughout. 5

4. Ben Toolis

Called up instead of the injured Richie Gray, but could make little impression. 5

5. Jonny Gray

A strong first half by the Glasgow lock, and he was arguably Scotland’s best player over the piece. 7

6. John Barclay

The Scotland skipper could only look on as his Scarlets colleagues in the Wales team enjoyed a field day. 6

7. Hamish Watson

Had a game to savour when Wales arrived at Murrayfield last season. Could not repeat it, though. 5

8. Cornell Du Preez

Hauled off ten minutes into the second half as Scotland were just not at the races. 5

Replacements

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend unsurprisingly began making changes early, but, despite Peter Horne’s late try, the reinforcements went the same way as the starting XV. 5