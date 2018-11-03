Wales 21 - 10 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated

15. Blair Kinghorn
Good tactical kicking led to a strong field position to set up Scotland’s first try. 6
14. Tommy Seymour
The Glasgow wing showed strong running and decision making. 6
13. Huw Jones
Should have done better in defence and was a weak link for Scotland. He missed the tackle on George North which allowed the Wales wing to score the opening try, made a similar error for the second and did not get to show off his attacking skills. 4
12. Alex Dunbar
Broke well and showed good strength and pace as Scotland favoured a running game. 6
11. Lee Jones
Made a try-saving tackle on North early in the match and keen to come off his wing. 6
10. Adam Hastings
Showed no sign of nerves as he landed his first points for Scotland from the penalty tee and slotted an excellent conversion. Good maturity and vision with his tactical kicking. 6
9. Ali Price
Nippy service and a solid game from the Scotland scrum-half. 6
1. Allan Dell
Put under pressure by the inexperienced Wales front row at scrum time. 6
2. Stuart McInally
Bundled over the line after a catch and drive to score Scotland’s first try. 7
3. Willem Nel
Good work in the breakdown, especially in launching a Scotland attack early in the first half. Coughed up the ball at key moments in the loose. 6
4. Ben Toolis
A steady performance from the Australian-born lock. 6
5. Jonny Gray
Struggled in the loose as Scotland tried to build momentum. Driven towards the line but could not score a try for the visitors as it was chalked off for a double movement. 6
6. Jamie Ritchie
His huge tackle on Wales prop Smith paved the way for Scotland’s first points from the boot of Hastings. 6
7. Hamish Watson
A solid game for the Scotland flanker. 6
8. Ryan Wilson
Worked well with Gray in the loose. 6
SUBSTITUTES
Scotland changed their entire front row midway through the second half and the fresh legs almost snared a second try for the Scots, through Peter Horne. Darcy Graham won his first cap.