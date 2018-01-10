Video: The evolution of Scottish Rugby kits over the past 20 years

Scottish Rugby national team kits used to change with very little frequency.

The saltire emblazoned change kit from 2013. Picture: SNS

Even when alterations were made to the plain dark blue design with white numbers (or sometimes white trim - if they were feeling adventurous) they tended to be on the subtle side.

That was until the turn of the century when kits began to change quite drastically, and with greater frequency too. A new effort began to appear every couple of years and has now reached the stage where the launching of new home and away strips are an annual event.

It’s led to some distinctive patterns from through the years, and not all of them easy on the eye.

In our video we’ve managed to collate most of them from 1999 onwards. Make sure to check it out.