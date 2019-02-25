Townsend knows expectations are high as Scotland face tough finale

Gregor Townsend has described Scotland’s back-to-back Six Nations defeats against Ireland and France as “missed opportunities”.

Speaking last night on The Nine, the flagship news programme on the new BBC Scotland channel, the head coach blamed a slow start for the loss in Paris on Saturday.

“There are expectations from the supporters and within our own group as well,” said Townsend, whose side now face tough games against Wales at BT Murrayfield on 9 March and England at Twickenham seven days later.

“We didn’t perform to our potential. It was a missed opportunity, and Ireland was too. We started slowly and gave France too many points. We didn’t do enough to win the game.”

The 27-10 defeat in Paris did not affect Scotland’s position in the World Rugby rankings. Townsend’s side remain seventh but France climb two places to eighth, above Argentina and Fiji.

Wales have landed another blow on England by replacing their rivals in third spot in the global rankings.

Warren Gatland’s men are the only team still capable of winning the Grand Slam after a stunning 21-13 victory in Cardiff on Saturday propelled them to the summit of the Guinness Six Nations table.

England, who were labelled chokers by Gatland in the wake of their second-half implosion at the Principality Stadium, drop to fourth in the rankings.

Wales have fixtures with Scotland and Ireland to come, but with Italy and Scotland due at Twickenham it is England who remain bookmakers’ favourites to win the 2019 Six Nations.

Ireland remain in second place behind leaders New Zealand following their edgy 26-16 win against Italy in Rome.

England, meanwhile, have replaced the injured Courtney Lawes with Charlie Ewels for this week’s four-day training camp in Oxford.

Lawes is to miss the remaining two rounds of the Six Nations because of a calf strain sustained in the defeat in Cardiff, giving Ewels the chance to fight for his place in the second row.

Maro Itoje is missing from the 25-man squad that will assemble in Oxford today, but the Saracens lock will continue his rehabilitation with England’s medical team.

Bath flanker Sam Underhill and full-back Anthony Watson will join up with Eddie Jones’ men but only to have their fitness assessed after lay-offs due to ankle and Achilles injuries.

Apart from Lawes, all 23 of England’s matchday squad for the Principality Stadium showdown are present with Nathan Hughes and Ben Te’o also added.