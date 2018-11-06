Tommy Seymour backs centre Huw Jones to bounce back for Scotland

Tommy Seymour has backed under-fire centre Huw Jones to bounce back from his Cardiff disappointment and make amends if given the opportunity against Fiji at BT Murrayfield.

Jones has been a revelation for Scotland and has scored ten tries in 17 caps, including a memorable double in February’s Calcutta Cup triumph, but had an afternoon to forget in the 21-10 defeat by Wales which kicked off the autumn Test series.

He was singled out by head coach Gregor Townsend for two missed tackles, described as “big mistakes”.

Wing Seymour, who was vice-captain at the weekend, stuck up for his Glasgow team-mate at Scotland’s Oriam training base yesterday, where the squad are preparing for home Tests against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

Seymour said: “The squad are going to rally round him. We’re maybe isolating Huw more than we should to be honest.

“We look back at things as a squad and it’s so easy for everyone else to look at it and go with that [the missed tackles] because that’s the easy part of it.

“But there were failings in and around what happened that had nothing to do with him and weren’t his fault, that we need to correct, to put him in less problematic positions.

“Huw’s played unbelievably well for Scotland as we all know and he’s had phenomenal moments to help us win games. Huw will bounce back, I have no doub. He’s a talented footballer and any votes of confidence or help he needs, he gets, because we’re all aware of what he brings to the party. Shug will be absolutely fine.”

Seymour, 30, said he enjoyed being given a leadership role at the Principality Stadium in a backline which was shorn of Greig Laidlaw, Finn Russell, Sean Maitland and Stuart Hogg, all of whom could return this week.

“I had not been in that role before. I suppose, as my seniority has increased within the squad, I like to think I can bring a level of experience and knowledge and impart that to some of the younger guys,” said Seymour, who toured with the British and Irish Lions last summer.

“I wouldn’t say I am the guy that will stand up and roar in front of everybody naturally but, if I can fit into a role to help the younger squad members, the guys with less experience, then I am happy to do that.”