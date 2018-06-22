Stuart McInally returns for Scotland’s tour finale

Stuart McInally believes Scotland can end the summer tour on a high against Argentina today by returning to their high-tempo style, writes Stuart Bathgate in Resistencia.

The Scots often got bogged down in their defeat by the United States in the Houston heat last week.

Tour captain McInally, above in training, will lead the side for the first time at the Estadio Centenario after missing the win against Canada and the US loss because of a thigh strain.

The Edinburgh hooker is looking forward to getting out on to the pitch and taking part at last. He said: “It was massively disappointing last week.

“I don’t feel we were ourselves at all – we didn’t look like the Scotland team that has played recently. We were miles off it for whatever reason.

“We’re looking to put a lot of things right this week and finish on a high. It’s been a week of getting back to basics. It’s just a case of what makes us tick and what makes us play well – that’s being physical in defence and playing fast rugby.

“You’re not going to see anything different to what we did in the Six Nations and in that Canada game, we just want to get back to when Scotland play well.”

McInally was close to being fit last week but erring on the side of caution made sense with this game set to be the most physically demanding of the tour. “It’s been an annoying couple of weeks, having to be around and not to take to the pitch,” added the 27-year-old. “But it’s been good trying to lead in other ways, not just on the pitch. It’s been a good challenge, but I’m much more confident now I’m back training and playing.”