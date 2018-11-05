Stuart Hogg among six players added to Scotland’s Autumn Test squad

Have your say

Gregor Townsend has added six players to his Scotland squad for the forthcoming Autumn Tests.

Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg is a surprise inclusion, and is joined by Scotstoun colleagues Adam Ashe (back-row), Scott Cummings (lock) and Nick Grigg (centre).

Hogg was expected to miss the whole of the series after undergoing surgery on his ankle in late September after sustaining an injury in Glasgow’s PRO14 match with Munster.

The British & Irish Lions player faced a lay-off of up to 12 weeks, and said following his operation: “I’m gutted to be missing some important games for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland over the next few months.

“My focus just now is working hard and getting fit, so I can play my part in what is a long season,” he added.

However, Hogg was with the squad in Cardiff ahead of the Doddie Weir Cup match on November 3, and could make a return to action against Fiji, South Africa or Argentina.

English Premiership pair Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks; back-row) and Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors; stand-off) are also added to the team.

South African-born Strauss has 14 caps for Scotland while his former Glasgow team mate Weir has 27.

Scotland host Fiji at BT Murrayfield on Saturday before games against South Africa and Argentina.

The additions follow injuries sustained by Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson (head) and Harlequins centre James Lang (rib) playing for their clubs at the weekend.

David Denton (Leicester Tigers) and Matt Scott (Edinburgh) continue their ongoing recovery from head injuries with their respective clubs.

Edinburgh trio Ross Ford (hooker), Henry Pyrgos (scrum-half) and Dougie Fife (wing) have been released back to the club.