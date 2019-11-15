SRU’s long-awaited Governance Review report to be published

The Scottish Rugby Union has announced that its long-awaited Governance Review report will be published early next month.

The SRU Council and Board met on Friday and endorsed the review into governance structures led by Sir Bill Gammell and Norman Murray, which was commissioned in June. A copy will be forwarded to member clubs in the first week of December.

The review came in response to flaws exposed by the union’s loss of an unfair dismissal case to Keith Russell, the former director of domestic rugby and father of star stand-off Finn Russell, in June 2018.

Former Scotland international and owner of Cairn Energy Gammell was appointed to conduct the independent review a year later, subsequently to be assisted by Scottish Ballet chairman Murray.

An SRU statement said: “Scottish Rugby Council and Board had an opportunity to discuss and consider Sir Bill Gammell and Norman Murray’s Independent Corporate Governance and Business Review.

“Both bodies endorsed the report in principle.

“The Board and Council also confirmed that the full Review and supporting documentation will be sent to all member clubs in the first week of December 2019 for their detailed consideration and views.”