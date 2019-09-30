South Africa 5 - 47 Scotland: Perfect start for new women’s coach Doyle

New head coach Philip Doyle said his team “executed the gameplan perfectly” after Scotland Women’s rugby team scored eight tries to secure a comprehensive victory over South Africa in Cape Town in the first Test yesterday, writes Gary Heatly.

The Scots lost all seven of their internationals that they played in 2018/19, but were on top form from minute one in this one at the City Park Stadium in Athlone.

The Scots, 12th in the world, dominated against their 11th -placed hosts, with full-back Chloe Rollie, pictured, winger Rhona Lloyd and replacement back Abi Evans all scoring two tries apiece in the 47-5 triumph.

Irishman Doyle has been brought in by Scottish Rugby to get the team to the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand and this was certainly a good first outing by his side. “I thought the girls were excellent in the game, they really executed the gameplan perfectly,” Doyle said. “We knew what South Africa would bring to the match, but we knew that if we could play with pace and keep on attacking their outside edge, the chances would come.

“The way we took our tries was excellent and I must say attack coach Bryan Easson is doing a fine job in that area. We have some classy outside backs and, if we can get them the platform to perform, then they can cause problems.

“The way the forwards and the backs linked and supported each other pleased me and all in all it was a brilliant team performance with improvements to come.”

The Scots were missing captain Helen Nelson through illness but, with back-row Rachel Malcolm at the helm, they took the lead through a try from Rollie before Lloyd bagged two and then Rollie went over again to make it 22-0 at the interval. After the break winger Megan Gaffney, centre Lisa Thomson and Evans (2) went over. Centre Hannah Smith may not have scored a try, but she was a constant menace.

The second Test is on Saturday at the same ground.