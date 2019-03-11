Six Nations: Three key Scotland stars ruled out of England clash

Scotland will be without the services of Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart Hogg for this weekend’s Six Nations closer with England.

Stuart Hogg injured his shoulder playing against Ireland. Picture: SNS/SRU.

Seymour and Kinghorn sustained rib and ankle injuries, respectively, in the 18-11 defeat to Wales on Saturday.

Hogg hurt his shoulder in the second match, a loss to Ireland, and has been unable to recover in time to participate again at this year’s championships.

Glasgow Warriors duo Ruaridh Jackson and Kyle Steyn have been added to the squad, while Adam Ashe and Tim Swinsom have been allowed to return to their club. The same goes for Edinburgh pair James Johnstone and Luke Crosbie.