Six Nations: Sean Maitland set for full-back, Stuart Hogg out

Sean Maitland looks in line to take the Scotland full-back jersey after being ruled available for selection for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash, with Stuart Hogg’s Six Nations officially over due to his shoulder injury.

Stuart Hogg injured his shoulder playing against Ireland. Picture: SNS/SRU.

Saracens wing Maitland, who has played at full-back for Scotland before, missed the weekend’s 18-11 loss to Wales with a heel injury but was given a clean bill of health today. Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Hogg are out of the Twickenham trip, though.

Seymour and Kinghorn sustained rib and ankle injuries, respectively, in the Welsh defeat.

Hogg hurt his shoulder in the second match, a loss to Ireland, and has been unable to recover in time to participate again at this year’s championships.

Assistant coach Mike Blair said: “All the guys named in the squad we expect to be fit. So Sean is one of them.

“The injuries in the back three have been disappointing but at the same time it’s given someone like Darcy [Graham] to show what he can do and I thought he was magnificent on Saturday in all aspects of his game, really dangerous on the ball and defended really well as well.

“Byron [McGuigan] came on after not being involved with us for a wee while with his injuries and what have you and again shown a lot of energy. He was part of the try we did score. The guys who are getting opportunities as a result are certainly putting their hands up and putting pressure on these guys you’d usually say would be first choice.”

Glasgow Warriors duo Ruaridh Jackson and Kyle Steyn have been added to the squad, while Adam Ashe and Tim Swinsom have been allowed to return to their club. The same goes for Edinburgh pair James Johnstone and Luke Crosbie.