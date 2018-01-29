Six Nations: Richie Gray ruled out of Wales v Scotland opener

Have your say

Richie Gray has been ruled out of Scotland’s Six Nations opener with Wales this Saturday, the SRU have announced.

Richie Gray will miss the opening match with a calf injury. Picture: SNS

The Toulouse lock has been unable to recover from a calf problem in time for the match.

Scotland’s coaching staff are hopeful he’ll be able to join up with the rest of Gregor Townsend’s squad shortly.

Scottish Rugby said in a tweet: “Richie Gray has been ruled out of Scotland’s NatWest 6 Nations opener v Wales. The 64-times capped Toulouse lock will remain in France this week rehabilitating his calf in the hope of joining the squad in the near future.”

