Six Nations: Richie Gray in Scotland squad for Ireland and Italy games

Richie Gray has been called into the Scotland squad for the final two Six Nations fixtures after recovering from injury.

The experienced second-row forward is named in Gregor Townsend’s revised and expanded 40-man squad ahead of the matches against Ireland and Italy, with 10 players added in total.

Richie Gray has been recalled to the Scotland squad. File picture: SNS Group

Among the other additions are Edinburgh trio John Hardie, Magnus Bradbury and Darryl Marfo, while George Horne joins brother Pete in the squad, earning a first senior call-up after his 10 tries in 14 games for Glasgow this season.

Horne’s Scotstoun team-mates Alex Dunbar, Zander Fagerson and Fraser Brown are also recalled after injury, while wing pair Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks) and Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors) also return to the squad after injuries.

McGuigan has shaken off a hamstring injury while Jones had been struggling with a head knock.

Gray in action against Wales in last year's Six Nations. Picture: SNS Group

Harlequins wing Tim Visser and Glasgow Warriors back-row Rob Harley - who signed a new Glasgow deal last week - miss out with head and wrist injuries respectively.

Visser was one of six players added to the squad last month, along with Gloucester centre Matt Scott, Edinburgh prop Willem Nel, uncapped Glasgow Warriors hooker James Malcolm, Sale Sharks back-row Josh Strauss and Glasgow Warriors lock Tim Swinson.

Malcolm, Scott and Strauss are not included in the revised squad while Nathan Fowles and Murray McCallum (both Edinburgh), D’Arcy Rae and George Turner (both Glasgow Warriors), and Duncan Taylor (Saracens), who were all named in Townsend’s initial 40-man squad for the Six Nations, also miss out.

SCOTLAND SQUAD FOR 2018 NATWEST 6 NATIONS MATCHES AGAINST IRELAND AND ITALY

FORWARDS (22)

John Barclay (Scarlets), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), David Denton (Worcester Warriors), Cornell du Preez (Edinburgh Rugby), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Luke Hamilton (Leicester Tigers), John Hardie (Edinburgh Rugby), Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons), Darryl Marfo (Edinburgh Rugby), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby), Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Gordon Reid (London Irish), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

BACKS (18)

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors).