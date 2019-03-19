Six Nations: How Scotland players rated

STUART HOGG

8His tournament was ended prematurely when a cynical late tackle by Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony injured his shoulder in week two. He had scored a fingertip try in the opener against Italy and also had a trademark scorcher of a score harshly ruled out for obstruction in the same game. Unsurprisingly, his world-class attacking threat was missed in the remainder of the competition.

TOMMY SEYMOUR

6Reached the 50-cap milestone but could not add to his 19 tries. A rib injury against Wales meant he missed the Calcutta Cup clash, in which Darcy Graham staked a big World Cup claim with his two tries.

BLAIR KINGHORN

7A rollercoaster ride for the young Edinburgh full-back, who was employed on the wing again in the opener against Italy and became the first Scot to score a Six Nations hat-trick, and the first in the championship since Iwan Tukalo. He dropped to the bench the following week before Hogg’s injury gave him an opportunity in his favoured No 15 position. A first-half ankle injury against Wales ended his tournament.

SEAN MAITLAND

6Returned from injury against Ireland and was involved in a mix-up with Seymour which led to Conor Murray’s opening try. Injury while playing for his club, Saracens, forced him to miss the Wales game before stepping in impressively at full-back in the Calcutta Cup epic.

BYRON McGUIGAN

6A flurry of back-three injuries and his own recovery put him back in the mix for the last fortnight, coming off the bench against Wales and starting at Twickenham. The versatile Sale wing/back-row is a player that coach Gregor Townsend clearly likes and has become a valuable option.

DARCY GRAHAM

8Fairytale stuff for the 21-year-old Borderer, who finished a fantastic move for the try against Wales on his first Test start and home Scotland debut then grabbed two tries in the Calcutta Cup draw. We may well have our own Shane Williams in this diminutive but combative Edinburgh wing, who has barely put a foot wrong this season.

Centres

HUW JONES

4Struggling to rediscover his stellar form of the past couple of seasons, the hero of 2018’s Calcutta Cup win had his tournament ended by a knee injury against Ireland.

SAM JOHNSON

9The find of the tournament as the Australia-born Glasgow centre enjoyed a hugely impressive start to his international career. A good old punchy line-breaking midfielder, he was excellent on debut against Italy, very good again against Ireland, dipped a bit in Paris and was left out of the Wales game. Brought back in for the final game and scored what will go down as one of the most famous tries in Scotland’s history with that belter which so nearly sealed a first win at Twickenham for 36 years.

PETER HORNE

5Came off the bench against Ireland, then stepped up to fill the stand-off shoes when Finn Russell missed the game in France with concussion. Started back at centre against Wales. Always gives great effort and attacks with intelligence but prone to defensive lapses. He was dropped from the squad for the England game.

NICK GRIGG

7Didn’t have the best game in Paris, but this ferocious competitor is a player players love and Townsend kept faith in him for the last two games, in which he played very well.

CHRIS HARRIS

4The Newcastle centre has floated around the squad since his debut against Samoa in November 2017 but is another Townsend rates and has been keen to keep involved. Made two bench cameos on the opening/ closing weekends.

Half-backs

FINN RUSSELL

9The star of the show. One of the greatest-ever performances by a Scot in that Twickenham thriller, in which he scored a heart-pounding interception try. Was badly missed in France after suffering a concussion for his club, Racing 92. The move to Paris has made for a more mature and consistent playmaker. Quite magnificent.

GREIG LAIDLAW

7Started as skipper, then dropped to the bench after the 27-10 loss to France. Remains a key member of the squad heading towards the World Cup with his bags of experience but may no longer be viewed as the first-choice scrum-half.

ALI PRICE

8Often seen as the natural heir to Laidlaw who can deliver the high-tempo game Townsend wants, he hasn’t always nailed his case, but finished the tournament strongly as the starting No 9 and was excellent at Twickenham.

ADAM HASTINGS

7 A valuable learning experience in his first Six Nations for this exciting young talent. Made good contributions and seems to have put his winter dip in club form behind him.

Front row

WP NEL

8Calf injury in the Italy game was a big blow to the Scottish setpiece but thankfully the tighthead titan was back swiftly to bring his stabilising influence at scrum time in the last two games.

STUART McINALLY

8 Assumed the captaincy from Laidlaw in the Wales game and continued the form with which he has been rated one of the best hookers in world rugby right now. Stunning long-range score from a charge down put Scotland on the board at Twickenham after falling 31-0 behind. More drama was to come but that try provided the foothold for Scotland’s incredible fightback.

ALLAN DELL

7Got better as tournament progressed and became one of key tackle makers among the pack.

JAKE KERR

4Leicester hooker made a cameo off the bench in the last 20 minutes against Italy for his debut.

JAMIE BHATTI

4 Bench appearances against Italy and Ireland. Glasgow prop will now look to push his international career on with a move to Edinburgh next season.

SIMON BERGHAN

5 Featured in every game either starting or as a sub. Doesn’t bring what WP Nel does at tighthead, but few do. Solid showing.

FRASER BROWN

6Returned from injury for the Ireland game to provide some quality hooker back-up to McInally.

D’ARCY RAE

4 Made his debut off the bench against Ireland.

ALEX ALLAN

4 Eighth cap off the bench at Stade de France.

ZANDER FAGERSON

4Just the one appearance off the bench in Paris as he continues his comeback from injury.

GORDON REID

4Off the bench at Twickenham.

Second row

GRANT GILCHRIST

7Continued fine Edinburgh form to re-emerge as a Scotland regular.

BEN TOOLIS

7 Excellent showing against England might mean the Edinburgh engine room is difficult to dislodge.

JONNY GRAY

5 Not at his best after shoulder problems.

ROB HARLEY

4Featured once off the bench against Ireland.

Back row

RYAN WILSON

4Tournament ended by injury in the defeat by Ireland.

JAMIE RITCHIE

7 Continued his fine form this season with four big shifts before missing the England game with head and neck injuries.

SAM SKINNER

7 A player Scotland fans are likely to see a lot more of this year. The Exeter lock/back row is being viewed increasingly as a blindside option by Townsend and brings size and physicality.

GARY GRAHAM

5 Finally confirmed as a Scotland player after making his debut off the bench against Italy before a spicy cameo in France.

JOSH STRAUSS

7 A real renaissance for the Sale No 8 who seemed to have drifted out of the picture. Some big carrying shifts throughout.

MAGNUS BRADBURY

7 Returned from injury in Paris, improved against Wales and was superb at Twickenham, scoring a brilliant try.

HAMISH WATSON

8 The openside was a big loss with an eve-of-tournament broken hand. Made a stunning return off the bench against Wales and some fine contributions at Twickenham.