Six Nations: How Scotland lock Sarah Bonar went from rowing to rugby

If Sarah Bonar’s original choice of sport had continued according to plan, she would be looking forward to competing at the Olympic Games later this year as part of the Great Britain rowing squad. Instead, after swapping rowing for rugby, and her Olympic dream for a World Cup one, the Loughborough Lightning lock has her sights set firmly on Six Nations success with Scotland.

The championship, which begins for Bonar and her team-mates with today’s game against Ireland in Dublin, is a major tournament in its own right, of course. But this year’s event will also determine Scotland’s seeding for the World Cup qualifiers in the autumn, adding extra significance to the games.

It is far from certain that Scotland will qualify for the World Cup, to be held in New Zealand next year, whereas Team GB will be there in force in Tokyo this summer. Having competed with distinction at rowing for the Juniors and Under-23s, Bonar would have stood a real chance of winning an Olympic vest, yet not for a moment does she regret switching sports – on the advice of Danielle Waterman, the former England international who was rugby coach at her college in Gloucestershire.

“I grew up with an Olympic dream: that was always my goal,” explained the 25-year-old, who combines rugby with teaching geography part-time. “But I hated the process, and I got so miserable with the training. I’m quite an extrovert person, happy and bubbly, and that sort of starts to disappear a bit.

“I loved competing, but I hated the individuality of the sport, and it was Nolly [Waterman] who said ‘Bonz, you should try rugby’. So I did, on a break from rowing to see if I missed it, and I was like, ‘Wow, this sport’s amazing’. Never looked back.

“If I had made it [to the Olympics], and I’d hated the past eight years of my life, I guess you could argue is it worth it? I don’t know. Everyone’s got such a different mindset on it, but for me that was the real point when I thought ‘No, I’m going for my rugby’.

“World Cup dream: 2021. I’ve got my eyes set on that.”

There is an esprit de corps in rowing, as in every sport, and Bonar still keeps in touch with former colleagues such as her fellow-Scot Karen Bennett, who won silver in Rio four years ago. Even so, for her the camaraderie on the water cannot compare to the feeling of togetherness on the pitch.

“In a rowing boat, even though it’s a team effort, you are literally just looking at your team-mate’s back, whereas in rugby there’s a lot of camaraderie on and off the pitch. I’ve never played a sport where your team-mates have your back so much, because it is so physical. And the thing I love about rugby is there’s a position for everybody – you’ve got different shapes and sizes and we need them. That’s probably what makes that team aspect of it so tight, that you don’t really get with other sports.”

Scotland’s collective morale undoubtedly suffered when they lost all their matches in last year’s Six Nations, but since Philip Doyle took over as head coach in the summer they have won three out of five games, and return to Donnybrook with happy memories of their last visit in 2018 – when they won on the road in the Championship for the first time in a dozen years. “It was such a close game, and to come away with a win after so many years of not picking it up was something really amazing to be part of, and something we’d look to emulate again,” Bonar added.

“We capitalised on every opportunity that day and made the most of it. It’s about execution and what happens on the day. We came together that day and we’re looking to do the same in this tournament.

“We know that the Irish are going to bring physicality, so we need to shut that down and bring it to them. But we need to not get too focused on them: we want to focus on our own game, bring our intensity, bring our style of play as well.”