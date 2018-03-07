Six Nations: Gregor Townsend ‘disappointed’ by Eddie Jones abuse

Gregor Townsend said he was disappointed to see the abuse suffered by England coach Eddie Jones at the hands of Scotland fans following his side’s Calcutta Cup win.

Jones revealed last week that he feared for his safety after being targeted with verbal and physical abuse while catching a train from Edinburgh to Manchester on the morning after England’s defeat at Murrayfield.

Scotland coach Townsend said: “Look, it was really disappointing to see that.

“Anybody that gets verbally abused like that, it’s terrible to see, especially when it’s someone involved in our sport and a fellow coach. So it was not good to see and hopefully that’ll never happen again.

“No-one deserves that. I thought the way England handled it, which would have been a big disappointment for their players, to how they spoke after the game, to the coach - showed they were good losers as well as being very good winners over the last couple of years.”

