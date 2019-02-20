Sean Maitland says Peter Horne has been promoted to Scotland ‘leadership group’

Sean Maitland admits it’s not just talent that Scotland will be missing as injuries continue to strike their biggest names but also influence when they take on France in Paris on Saturday.

The absence of the likes of Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg has robbed the Scots of not only their two most potent attacking weapons but also two players that the rest of the team looked up to for inspiration and guidance.

“We’ve lost some big personalities, a lot of leadership and a lot of caps from our team,” said Maitland. “If you look at the guys that are out at the moment it’s crazy to think how many leaders are missing.

“One thing we have though is the Thistle Group, where the boys meet up twice a week to discuss everything both on and off the field. We have [captain] Greig [Laidlaw] who plays a big role in the leadership and he’s done a great job.

“In terms of our leadership we are missing a few boys but Greig’s definitely stepped up and Finn is still floating about and he’s still having input into our attack. It’s good that he’s still in camp.”

Maitland revealed that Peter Horne, who is expected to take the No 10 jersey in Paris, has been promoted to the leadership group this week.

“The call’s obviously been made early with Finn. There was a short turnaround, and he only gets one brain so that’s a pretty good decision there,” said the wing, referring to Russell’s absence due to a head knock.

“But with Horney coming in, or Duncy [Weir] or Hasto [Adam Hastings] or whoever, we have three talented guys who can execute the gameplan that we want to play.

“I’ve got full confidence in whoever gets picked to fill Finn’s shoes. You’ve got to have depth. That’s one thing that people say Scotland is lacking, but it’s important in World Cup year these guys step up and take responsibility.”

Maitland was a little rusty as he made his comeback from injury against Ireland but will be hoping to be back this week to the kind of form which has made him one of Scotland’s best and most dangerous players in the last couple of years.

“There was a lot of effort in the Ireland game. Our defence was great for 95 per cent of the game, it was just that five per cent where we weren’t there,” said the 30-year-old Saracens player.

“Ireland are a world-class team and that will expose you if you slip off. The big thing for me is just finishing our chances when we get down to their 22. In that first half especially we had three or four times where we got to the 22 and we just needed to convert. The effort was there but finishing our chances is the big one.”

France will have a rookie full-back in Thomas Ramos, who will be making his first start on Saturday.

“That’s something we’re really aware of,” said Maitland. “There’s been a lot of focus on who France are playing, particularly in their backline.

“There are a lot of teams who are using their kicking game as an attacking weapon so you’ve seen a lot of tries being scored, especially the way England have been playing with these little grubbers through.

“France have named their team, which is obviously good for us. They have named a new full-back and I’m sure they’ve been preparing over the last two weeks and looking at what they need to improve on.

“We’re not going to start kicking everything at the Stade de France.

“France are under the pump from their media so they have a lot to prove so the first 15 minutes is huge for us. They will fly at us from the start.”

Maitland can play full-back, of course, but it seems certain that he will line up in his usual wing slot, with young Blair Kinghorn getting another chance to wear the No 15 jersey, as he does with his club Edinburgh.

“He’s had a great start to the tournament against Italy and then he came on at full-back and definitely had a massive impact on the game,” said Maitland.

“So that’s great. Hoggy’s obviously one of the best full-backs in the world but for Blair to come in is great for us.”