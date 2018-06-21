Scottish Rugby strikes bumper deal with Tennent’s Lager

Scottish Rugby has confirmed a long-term, seven-figure contract extension with Tennent’s Lager, in a move that strengthens the beer firm’s association with all levels of the game in Scotland.

The new deal will see the Glasgow brewer continue its partnership with the Scotland national team, professional sides Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors, as well as becoming the title sponsor of the country’s domestic leagues.

Damian Hoyland, Rob Harley and Adam Ashe help launch the new partnership. Picture: Contributed

Tennent’s will take on the naming rights of the Premiership and National Leagues from the start of the 2018/19 campaign, and will do likewise with the new Scottish Championship from the start of the 2019/20 season.

The two parties will work closely during future Six Nations tournaments, Autumn Tests and the 2019 Rugby World Cup, including the matchday experience at BT Murrayfield.

One new aspect of the deal will be pouring rights at Edinburgh’s new home ground, subject to planning permission.

Jason Ash, Chief Marketing Officer with Tennent’s owner C&C Group, said: “Tennent’s has been a long-standing supporter of Scottish sport and we thoroughly enjoyed hosting some of Scottish Rugby’s most talented players at Wellpark Brewery.

“There is real excitement around Scottish Rugby just now, moving up to fifth in the world rankings after an incredible NatWest Six Nations campaign and historic wins over England and France at home.

“To be continuing our partnership at a time when rugby is growing and diversifying into the Scottish mainstream is something we’re very excited about.

There’s a bright future ahead for Scottish Rugby, and our extended partnership and increased investment will allow us to increase our support at international, domestic and grassroots levels.”

Scottish Rugby’s Head of Marketing & Sponsorship, Toni Blackhurst added: “We are delighted to renew our relationship with Tennent’s Lager and further strengthen this fantastic partnership at the grassroots level of the game.

We’ve already worked together to create the Tennent’s Lager Up & Under bar at BT Murrayfield which welcomes hundreds of fans every match day and has provided the stadium with a permanent sports bar for events throughout the year.”

Damien Hoyland of Edinburgh and Scotland, said: “This is such an exciting time for rugby in Scotland and to have the support and the passion of Tennent’s behind us will help to make a real difference on the international stage, as well as back here in Scotland for both the domestic leagues and grassroots participation.”

