Scottish Rugby’s Scott Johnson linked with Australia role

The SRU’s director of rugby Scott Johnson has emerged as a potential candidate for a top post in Australia as the Wallabies contemplate a coaching overhaul.

Australia coach Michael Cheika’s future is coming under intense scrutiny following a poor season. The Wallabies lost nine of 13 Test matches in 2018, wrapping up the year with a 37-18 defeat by England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Sydney-born Johnson, who became the SRU’s director of rugby in 2013, had a spell as interim coach of Scotland between the reigns of Andy Robinson and Vern Cotter.

Since then he has moved ‘back upstairs’ and is widely credited with devising the Super6, a new competition which will come in next season in an attempt to bridge the gap between the club and professional games.

Reports from Australia say 56-year-old Johnson is being considered for a similar director of rugby role with the Wallabies.

Johnson last worked with Australia at the 2007 Rugby World Cup as attack coach under John Connolly.

Rugby Australian are due to meet on December 10 to discuss Cheika’s future.