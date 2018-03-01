Scottish Rugby condemns ‘disgusting’ abuse of Eddie Jones by Scotland fans

Scottish Rugby has hit out at the Scotland fans who were filmed verbally abusing England head coach Eddie Jones and branded their behaviour “disgusting.”

Footage posted by BBC Sport editor Dan Roan showed Jones posing for photos with fans at Manchester Oxford Road station the day after the Calcutta Cup match, as the former England hooker travelled from Edinburgh to Manchester by train to attend the Manchester United v Chelsea fixture at Old Trafford as a guest of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Eddie Jones was abused at Manchester Oxford Road station by a group of Scotland fans. Picture: PA

But in the video, which contains offensive language, Jones is subjected to a tirade of abuse, with one individual asking: “What happened last night, ya baldy c***?”

Four men can be seen crowding around a car that picked up Jones, before opening the rear passenger side door, and chanting “Scotland, Scotland, Scotland,” before one yells “F*****g English b*****d.”

A station worker can be seen attempting to usher away the four men, one of whom appears to be holding a can of cider.

Jones said after the event that he wouldn’t risk travelling on public transport again after the incident.

A screenshot from the video shows Jones, and four Scotland fans. Picture: Twitter/DanRoan

He added: “I’m a human being. I don’t consider myself any different from anyone else, so for me to travel on public transport I thought was okay. But I’ll make sure I won’t in future. It’s as simple as that.

“I can’t because it was shown on Sunday what happens when I do. That’s the world we live in. I was massively surprised. It wasn’t comfortable.”

And in a strongly-worded statement, Scottish Rugby said: “Scottish Rugby is appalled by the verbal abuse suffered by Eddie Jones. The disgusting behaviour of those involved does not represent the values of our sport or its fans.

“The dignity Eddie and the England team showed on Saturday is in stark contrast to this ugly incident.”

