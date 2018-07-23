Scottish Rugby announces record turnover and reduction in debt

Scottish Rugby has announced a record turnover for the 2017/18 season and reduced its debt by nearly £3 million, according to the governing body’s annual report.

The organisation posted a turnover of £57.2 million - a rise of £5.8 million - and up 11.3 per cent on the previous year’s figures.

According to Scottish Rugby, this represented a “63 per cent rise in income growth since 2011”.

Broadcast revenues of more than £15 million, and a rise in operating income to just shy of £19 million were among the contributing factors.

There was a relatively small fall in ticket sales, despite one less Six Nations match in Edinburgh, with a higher average attendance helping to reduce the overall decrease in income.

In addition to the record turnover, average debt was reduced to £2.4 million, a decrease of £2.8 million on the previous 12 months.

Scottish Rugby, who also reported a near-record surplus of £1.8 million, said that the funds generated would pave the way for “significant ongoing and increasing investment” for grassroots clubs.

The organisation’s chairman Colin Grassie said: “I’m pleased to report this year’s turnover of £57.2m marks an increase of £5.8m on the previous year.

“These results provide financial stability and have been driven by growth in broadcast revenue, as well as hospitality and other events at BT Murrayfield.

“On the pitch we have quality coaches, staff and a technical blueprint in place that is helping to drive the success of our national teams and develop our young players.”

Chief Executive Mark Dodson added: “Rugby in Scotland is enjoying a resurgence at international and professional level and the support for these teams has never been stronger. This has contributed to the strong financial position we can report this year, which will help us to continue to move the game forward at all levels.

“We are committing record levels of investment into the grassroots game in Scotland in order to create a sustainable environment and help improve the standards of rugby being played across the board.

“We continue to build our brand on the global stage and find ourselves in a strong position as we head into Rugby World Cup 2019.”