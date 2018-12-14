Scott Johnson set to leave Scottish Rugby for Australia - reports

Scott Johnson looks poised to leave his role of director of rugby with the SRU to take up a similar position with Rugby Australia.

Reports in Australia claim Sydney-born Johnson is returning home as part of a shake-up by the game’s governing body down under.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika looks set to survive and lead Australia to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan. That is despite a disappointing year for the Australian national side which has seen them lose an unprecedented nine Tests in the past season.

The board of Rugby Australia met for the final time this year in Sydney on Monday.

Part of the talks are believed to have centred around the appointment Johnson, who has been a divisive figure in the Scottish game.

He is thought to be the main driver behind the controversial Super 6 competition which will start next season but which has alienated some clubs.

Johnson, 56, also had a spell as interim head coach of Scotland following Andy Robinson’s departure in 2012.