Scots fail to take third title Sevens as Fiji look for series win

Scotland, London Sevens winners for the previous two years, couldn’t make it three in a row as they fell to Argentina, Fiji and New Zealand in their pool matches.

World series leaders Fiji also pushed aside New Zealand 27-7 in winning their pool, but can’t take the series this weekend. Fiji are hunting a third series title in four years before the Rugby Sevens World Cup in July.

Ireland became the first invited team to make a quarter-finals since Japan in 2016 at Las Vegas. Today, the Irish will meet the United States, South Africa face New Zealand, Australia play England, and Fiji tackle Canada.

Fiji began the day slowly, coming from behind three times against Argentina. Then they crushed Scotland 39-12 and looked even better taking apart New Zealand.

Ireland, Wales, and Spain beat each other in their pool but Ireland won out on points difference to finish runner-up to Australia.

South Africa, who lost the series lead to Fiji in the last round in Singapore, sailed past Russia and Canada but were cut down 21-12 by an inconsistent Samoa.

The US drew with Kenya then pursued a comeback against their hosts,overhauling England’s lead to win 31-14. England then had to beat Kenya in the last match of the day to advance, and won 38-12.