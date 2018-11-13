Scotland v South Africa: ‘We’ll both try and cheat and whoever comes out on top wins’ admits Fraser Brown

Scotland will be prepared to push the letter of the law in order to get the result they crave against the mighty Springboks at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, according to hooker Fraser Brown.

The notoriously streetwise and physical South Africans will present a much tougher challenge than Fiji, who were despatched 54-17 at the national stadium last weekend, and Brown gave an honest assessment of how he viewed this week’s Test.

“They’ll try and cheat and we’ll try and cheat and whoever comes out on top will probably win,” said the Glasgow forward, who scored one try and had another disallowed at the weekend.

Brown is unfazed by the prospect of coming up against what is considered to be the most formidable forwards unit in world rugby.

“It’s interesting, it’s a stat people like to pull out about the weights of the packs. It’s how you use it to be honest,” he said.

“Our tactic at the weekend was to move Fiji around and try and be more clinical in areas like scrum and maul and exploit weaknesses.

“We’ll review South Africa and look to exploit them, whether they’ve got a big pack or not. We’re focusing hard on our own technique and tactics.”

Scotland will name their team today, with South Africa announcing theirs tomorrow.