Scotland v England: Where to watch | kick-off time | who is the referee?

Have your say

Everything you need to know about Saturday’s match as Scotland try to defeat England for the first time in a decade.

READ MORE - Edinburgh confirm move back to Murrayfield after Myreside switch

Huw Jones is tackled during Scotland's 61-21 defeat at Twickenham last year. Picture: SNS

Kick-off time: 16:45

Where to watch: BBC 1, programme starts at 16:00

Venue: BT Murrayfield Stadium

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Scotland team: *to be confirmed*

England team: *to be confirmed*

Last five meetings: England 61 - 21 Scotland; Scotland 9 - 15 England; England 25 - 13 Scotland; Scotland 0 - 20 England; England 38 - 18

Best odds: Scotland 11/4 (Betfred) England 2/5 (Betfair) Draw 28/1 (Betway)

READ MORE - Murrayfield roar can inspire Scotland to Calcutta Cup glory