Scotland U20 Scotland 31 - 39 Georgia U20: Steep learning curve for Scots

Scotland finished this year’s World Rugby U20 Championship in tenth place after coming up short in their final game against a powerful and well organised Georgian outfit who were worthy winners in Beziers yesterday.

It has been a tough 18 days in the south of France for the young Scots, who have played five games and won only once, but they will have learned a huge amount from the experience and with several of their key players – including playmakers Callum McLelland and Ross Thompson, and all-action flanker Rory Darge – still eligible next season, there is a feeling that the Under-20s could have a successful 2019.

Georgia took an early lead through their line-out drive, which rumbled 20 yards before prop Luka Japaridze flopped over the line, but Scotland recovered well and evened the scores by committing 12 men to their own line-out drive for Robbie Smith to get the ball down.

Scottish flanker Guy Graham and Georgian scrum-half Gela Aprasidze were both sent for a ten-minute break after a bit of niggle escalated into a 20-man shoving and shouting match, before Scotland grabbed the lead when Logan Trotter, pictured, skipped past Lasha Lomidze and powered home from 20 yards.

Some excellent Georgian handling out of contact sent Kote Marjanishvili hurtling down the right touchline for an excellent score in the corner, but Scotland had the last say of the first half when Trotter intercepted and ran 90 yards to give the Scots a seven-point lead at the break.

Facing a strong wind in the second half, it was vital that the Scots played smart and accurate rugby, but instead they conceded a soft penalty almost straight from the restart which allowed Georgia to kick to the corner, and they then compounded the error when Jamie Hodgson’s loose line-out deflection was seized upon by Tengiz Gigolashvili for an opportunist score.

Abzhandadze slotted the conversion and then kicked a long-range penalty to edge his team into the lead, before replacement loose-head Guram Gogichavili helped himself to Georgia’s fourth try.

Marjanishvili snatched his second and his team’s fifth try of the encounter with 15 minutes to go. Arsen Machaladze was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle and the Scots pulled two tries back through Kyle Rowe and James Miller.