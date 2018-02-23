Scotland U20 24 - 17 England U20: Stunning win for young Scots

Scotland Under-20s put in a superb performance to defeat their English counterparts in the Six Nations at Myreside.

The Scots had lost to Wales and France heavily already, but were led brilliantly by skipper Robbie Smith. A crowd of 3,610 watched them pull off a famous victory.

In the 12th minute England took the lead, stand-off Tom Hardwick kicking a penalty.

Scotland were giving as good as they got, though, and went ahead when they scored a try through second row Ewan Johnson in the 23rd minute. He barged his way over the line after a number of phases and, when stand-off Ross Thompson converted, it was 7-3.

On 34 minutes England got their first try, a run by centre Ollie Lawrence setting it up, Hardwick going over and then converting. Two minutes later a clever cross-field kick by scrum-half Rory Brand set-up winger Tom Seabrook for a converted score and it was 17-7 at the break to England.

Eleven minutes into the second half Scotland’s second try came while England full-back Jordan Olowofela was in the sin bin, tighthead prop Finlay Richardson making it 12-17.

When Scotland bagged their third try in the 64th minute, a penalty effort when England pulled down a maul, they were up 19-17 and confident.

Five minutes later, Richardson grabbed his second try of the night to make it 24-17.