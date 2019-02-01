Scotland U20 22 - 32 Italy U20: Young Scots fall short

Italy followed up their win over Scotland in last year’s Junior World Championship with victory over the Scots in the opening round of the Six Nations Under-20 championship.

The try count was 4-3 in Italy’s favour but this statistic perhaps understated the Azzurri’s dominance. The basis of their win was their muscular pack, who allowed the backs, at times, to play at pace. There were, however, some good performances from the Scots, notably captain Conor Boyle, who led by example.

Stand-off Paolo Garbisi ‘s penalty gave Italy an early lead. Scotland were struggling to contain a lively Italian side who struck again with a charge down and collect of Roan Frostwick’s attempted box clearance kick by prop Matteo Nocera for the opening try.

The Scots went further behind to a second Garbisi penalty.

A Ross Thompson penalty gave some hope for the Scots and this was converted into points with tries in quick succession by Boyle and Charlie Jupp, both converted by Thompson.

Italy again took control through tries by Luca Franceshetto and Federico Mori, both converted by Garbisi. But momentum swung again as Jack Blain scorched through a gap before laying on the scoring pass for a try in the corner for sub Rufus McLean.

But, after Thompson was yellow carded, Italy made sure when Matteo Mascardi touched down in the corner. Garbisi converted.