Scotland U-18s 32-27 England U-18s: Young Scots with memorable victory

Scotland U-18s pulled off a memorable win over England in the opening match of the Six Nations Festival in South Wales with a 32-27 victory.

What made this win so remarkable was that the young Scots suffered a 64-0 defeat to England earlier this month.

To turn around such a scoreline is extraordinary and is a measure of the both the character and the self belief of this squad, “ said head coach Iain Monaghan, adding: “This will now give us confidence going into our next match against France on Wednesday.”

The Scots trailed 5-15 at the break having scored one try through winger Femi Sofolarin but then in the second half they proved the fitter side to score further tries by Sofolarin, wing Jack Blain (2) and centre Robbie McCallum. Dan Lancaster converted two of the Scotland tries and kicked a penalty goal.