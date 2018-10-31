Scotland try against England nominated for World Rugby Award

Sean Maitland’s dive over the line in Scotland’s Six Nations victory over England has been nominated as one of the four finalists for Try of the Year.

The New Zealand-born full-back put Scotland up 15-6 in a match they would eventually go on to triumph 25-13, handing the hosts their first victory over England in a decade.

The World Rugby Awards have selected the move, which saw Scotland go from deep in their own territory in a matter of seconds thanks to an incredible Finn Russell pass, as a potential winner at this month’s awards.

The ceremony will take place on 25 November in Monte Carlo.

Maitland will go up against Ireland flanker CJ Stander and New Zealand pair Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett.