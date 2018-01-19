Scotland to play Wales in new ‘Doddie Weir Cup’ match in Autumn Series

Scotland are to face Wales in a new fixture as part of an extended Autumn Series this November.

• READ MORE - Murrayfield hails Doddie Weir ahead of All Blacks test match

Scotland will travel to Cardiff on November 3 to take on their Six Nations rivals in the ‘Doddie Weir Cup’ as both teams support the former Scotland international in his fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Scottish Rugby have also confirmed all three Summer Tests fixtures as well as the four Autumn Series matches including the trip to face Wales.

The Scots will travel to the Americas in June, and will play Canada, the USA and Argentina while the November matches will see Scotland travel to Cardiff before hosting Fiji, South Africa and Argentina at BT Murrayfield.

The Doddie Weir Cup game will provide Scotland will a test-level warm-up for the Autumn Test series fixtures.

It’s the first time Scotland have played four November games since 2004, and will help prepare the team for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, according to head coach Gregor Townsend.

• READ MORE - Scotsman leader comment: Our love for Doddie Weir, a giant among us all

Townsend said: “Facing Wales on the road is an exciting prospect for our players as we begin the final of year of preparations for Rugby World Cup 2019.

“Four Test matches in four weeks is a very similar challenge to the one that we will face in Japan.

“This additional contest in the autumn will allow us to expose more Scotland players to international rugby and will support our preparations to face three huge matches at BT Murrayfield later that month, and beyond.”

Scottish Rugby Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay added: “The support the team have received from Scotland fans in recent years has been outstanding and this culminated with the 2017 Autumn Test series which saw the team play to three sell-outs at BT Murrayfield for the first time.

“As we build towards Rugby World Cup 2019 there are some fantastic opportunities to promote Scotland internationally and for fans to see the team at their home stadium.

“This year promises to be a fantastic, varied year of rugby and I’m confident our fans will be as passionate as ever and get behind the team, both home and away.”

• READ MORE - Doddie Weir interview: I have MND but I’m a lucky man