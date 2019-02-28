Scotland stand-off Finn Russell could make comeback this weekend

Scotland stand-off Finn Russell looks set to return to action for Racing 92 on Saturday, boosting his chances of playing for Scotland against Wales in the Guinness Six Nations on 9 March.

Russell, 26, sustained a head knock in the first half of Racing’s 34-29 defeat by French Top 14 leaders Toulouse on 17 February.

He flew to Edinburgh to link up with the Scotland squad that night, but was monitored under the graduated return to play protocol in case of concussion and was ruled out of the national team’s loss to France last weekend.

Racing are at home to La Rochelle in the Top 14 this Saturday and French rugby website Rugbyrama claims that Russell will return along with Virimi Vakatawa, Donnacha Ryan and Ben Tameifuna.

Should Russell come through unscathed he will re-join the national squad on Sunday and in what would be a boost for Gregor Townsend before the match against an unbeaten Wales side at BT Murrayfield.