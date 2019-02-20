Scotland Six Nations: Josh Strauss makes France trip after passport drama

Scotland’s preparations for facing France in the Guinness Six Nations championship this weekend have received a boost after Josh Strauss was cleared to travel to Paris - despite losing his passport.

The Bellville-born flanker, who has 15 caps for Scotland, couldn’t find his South Africa-issued ID, or get a new one in time for the trip to the French capital.

There were fears head coach Gregor Townsend could have been robbed of the 32-year-old’s services, casting further gloom on the national team following injuries to Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Foreign Office was locked in discussions with their French counterparts in a bid to remedy the situation.

However, the former Glasgow Warriors forward will be free to face the French after a resolution was reached, according to a Scottish Rugby source.

Scotland are aiming for a first win in Paris since 1999, when a 36-22 victory combined with Wales’ win over England the following day ensured the Scots win the last ever Five Nations championship.