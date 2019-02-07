Scotland Six Nations: Gregor Townsend makes four changes to team to face Ireland

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his Scotland team to face Ireland in round two of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations championship.

Simon Berghan and Josh Strauss replace injured duo WP Nel and Sam Skinner while Jonny Gray and Sean Maitland are restored to the starting line-up, with Ben Toolis and hat-trick history-maker Blair Kinghorn named among the replacements.

Gregor Townsend, right, talks to Sean Maitland, who has been restored to the starting XV. Picture: SNS Group

Berghan packs down in the front-row alongside Edinburgh team-mates Allan Dell and Stuart McInally, while Strauss starts at No.8.

Gray partners Grant Gilchrist in the second-row while Maitland’s return sees a familiar look to the back-three as he lines up alongside fellow British & Irish Lions Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour. The trio will make their 18th Scotland test start together on Saturday.

Head coach Townsend said: “We picked up two injuries from last week with Nel and Skinner missing out, which is disappointing for us and them, but we have had a boost with a number of proven Test players returning from injury. “To have that calibre of player and experience around the group in the build-up this week, and during a game of such magnitude, is very important.”

There are four changes on the bench, with uncapped Glasgow Warriors prop D’arcy Rae filling the spot left by Berghan’s inclusion in the starting XV while his experienced Scotstoun colleagues Fraser Brown and Pete Horne are included in a match-day squad for the first time this campaign. Another Warrior, Rob Harley, is drafted in from the wider squad and joins the 23.

Townsend continued: “This is probably the biggest challenge we’ll face in the Guinness Six Nations, given the way Ireland have been playing in the last few years – they are Grand Slam Champions and the number-two team in the world.

“They’re very well coached, have some outstanding players and will test us in a number of areas – defensively, set-piece, attack and kicking game. “It is a challenge that brings an extra edge and focus to training and something our players relish taking on.

“Our players have risen to the challenge of playing New Zealand, England and other world-class teams and they are aware that we must rise once more to produce one of our best-ever performances for 80 minutes.”

Scotland team to face Ireland at BT Murrayfield, Guinness 2019 Six Nations Championship

15. Stuart Hogg 14. Tommy Seymour 13. Huw Jones 12. Sam Johnson 11. Sean Maitland 10. Finn Russell 9. Greig Laidlaw 1. Allan Dell 2. Stuart McInally 3. Simon Berghan 4. Grant Gilchrist 5. Jonny Gray 6. Ryan Wilson 7. Jamie Ritchie 8. Josh Strauss.

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown 17. Jamie Bhatti 18. D’arcy Rae 19. Ben Toolis 20. Rob Harley 21. Ali Price 22. Pete Horne 23. Blair Kinghorn.