Scotland Six Nations: Finn Russell out of France clash with head injury

Scotland stand-off Finn Russell will miss the Guinness Six Nations Test against France in Paris this weekend.

The 26-year-old, who suffered a head injury while on club duty with French TOP 14 side Rcaing 92, has not satisfied the requirements of the graduated return-to-play protocol.

This means there is “insufficient time” for the former Glasgow Warriors fly-half to be considered for the third round of the championship, according to Scottish Rugby.

Russell could have had a chance of featuring against Jacques Brunel’s side had he satisfied the requirements of today’s element of the protocol, but Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will now have to look elsewhere to fill his No.10 shirt.

Russell will return to the care of Racing’s medical team.

