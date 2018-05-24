Scotland’s Summer Tour matches to be screened live on BBC and Channel 4

Scotland’s matches on the 2018 Summer Tour will be screened live on BBC and Channel 4.

Gregor Townsend’s side will play three fixtures next month, with the north American Tests against Canada on June 9 and USA on June 16 both being broadcast live on the BBC.

The final match, against Argentina on June 23, will be aired on Channel 4.

Scottish Rugby Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay expressed his delight at securing free-to-air coverage, adding: “We are particularly pleased to welcome a relatively new entrant into the rugby market, Channel 4, into the stable of Scottish rugby broadcasters showing national team Test matches.”

Tom Connor, BBC Scotland Sport Editor said: “The Scotland summer tour matches are always a great opportunity to see how we fare against less familiar international teams so we’re delighted to be showing the matches against both Canada and the USA.”

Channel 4’s Head of Sport Stephen Lyle added: “Scotland showed what they were capable of during the Six Nations, now there is much anticipation to see what they can do away from home against one of the world’s toughest teams.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s 2019 Summer Test Series has been rejigged, with Scotland travelling to face France on August 17 before hosting Les Bleus at BT Murrayfield on August 24.

Scotland then travel to Tbilisi to take on Georgia at the Dinamo Arena on August 31 before hosting the Lelos at BT Murrayfield on September 6 or 7.

Kick-off times for all four fixtures are still to be confirmed, while the venue for the opening fixture against France is also yet to be decided.

2018 Summer Tour

Saturday 9 June: Canada v Scotland; Commonwealth Stadium (kick-off 7pm, Sunday 2am UK time) – live on BBC

Saturday 16 June: USA v Scotland; BBVA Compass Stadium (kick-off 8pm, Sunday 2am UK time) – live on BBC

Saturday 23 June: Argentina v Scotland; Estadio Centenario (kick-off 4.40pm, 8.40pm UK time) – live on Channel 4

2019 Summer Test schedule

Saturday 17 August: France v Scotland; Venue TBC (kick-off TBC)

Saturday 24 August: Scotland v France; BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)

Saturday 31 August: Georgia v Scotland; Dinamo Arena (kick-off TBC)

Weekend of Friday/Saturday 6/7 September: Scotland v Georgia; BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)