Scotland’s Ryan Wilson cited for incident during Calcutta Cup

Scotland No.8 Ryan Wilson has been cited for alleged “contact with the eye area” following an incident during Saturday’s Calcutta Cup victory over England and will face a Six Nations disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

The Glasgow forward, who is also embroiled in the rumbling furore over an alleged pre-match bust-up in the tunnel, has been reported over an incident in the 37th minute of the match involving his opposite number Nathan Hughes.

The pair became involved in an off-the-ball wrestle, with the England man pinning his Scottish opponent on the ground and Wilson appearing to run his hand down the right side of Hughes’s face.

Welsh referee Nigel Owens separated the pair and asked both what the problem was before saying: “Well if you don’t know let’s get on with the game.”

French citing commissioner Patrice Frantschi has seen fit to take the matter further. If found guilty, the offence, which is not as serious as contact with the eyes or “gouging”, carries a suspension ranging from a minimum four weeks to a maximum of one year.

Wilson was part of a supreme back-row effort on Saturday from Scotland, whose domination of the breakdown against England played a large part in the famous 25-13 victory.