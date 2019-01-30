Scotland’ performance more important than my son’s - Gavin Hastings

Scotland legend Gavin Hastings knows that any involvement in the Guinness Six Nations would be a “step up” in the fledgling career of his son, Adam, but insists he is more concerned about seeing Scotland win than the performances of the young Glasgow stand-off.

Hastings jnr made his debut against Canada on last summer’s tour and scored a try on his BT Murrayfield debut against Fiji in the autumn. His club form has taken a bit of a dip over the winter but he was kept in the Scotland squad by boss Gregor Townsend last weekend and could be poised to again back up star playmaker Finn Russell on the bench when Italy provide the opening opposition in this year’s championship.

Gavin made 36 appearances in the famous old tournament, then the Five Nations, during his stellar 61-cap career, famously providing the kick through that led to Tony Stanger’s try in the 1990 Grand Slam decider.

“He’s got seven caps already but he’s not played in anything like the Six Nations before; it’s another step up for him,” he said of his son’s prospects.

The young Hastings is not alone in carrying the name of a famous father into the championship, another being Romain Ntamack. Gavin crossed swords with his father, Emile, in the early 90s and at his 1995 World Cup swansong when the dashing Frenchman scored a late winning try against the Scots in the pool stage.

“Adam’s in the public eye. There’s no getting away from that. There’s not much he can do about that or much I can do about it,” said the former Scotland and Lions captain. “He needs to keep learning and he is. We’ll be supporting him and all the other boys.

“The team performance is more important to me than any individual. I want to see Scotland win.”

Hastings agrees with the general consensus that this year is shaping up to be one of the most competitive championships ever.

“You just need to look at Ireland, Wales and England all being in the world top four,” said the former full-back, speaking on behalf of Land Rover. “I think World Cup years add an extra incentive, similar to Lions years, but, ultimately, the Six Nations is always huge on its own. I don’t think any player would view the opportunity to play in it as anything other than massive.”

Hastings is confident that the Scots can do well but says they will have to be at their optimum. “We have Ireland and Wales at home but they will be tough. We have made Murrayfield a harder place for teams to come and beat us so we need to maintain that and build from Saturday,” he added.

“Italy will come here and and look to play a game they know is capable of winning the game. I’ve always admired Italian teams for their spirit and passion. They will have nothing to lose and that makes them dangerous.

“I tell you I would take any kind of victory right now, it doesn’t have to be pretty, just get off to a winning start.”

Hastings expressed particular admiration for Italy captain Sergio Parisse, describing the 36-year-old as “one of the greats, a leader and a warrior”.

At the other end of the age spectrum, it’s not only his son, Adam, that Hastings hopes to see get some action, declaring himself a big fan of 21-year-old Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham, pictured.

“He’s done incredibly well and Gregor has never been afraid of picking youth,” he said.

“I think we have a lot of potential in that backline, out to the wingers, and there is available back-up. Injuries always play a part in the championship and you need to have players able to step up.”

