Scotland name team to face Wales in first autumn international

Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally will lead out Scotland for the second time after being named captain for Saturday’s autumn international against Wales in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old was due to skipper the Dark Blues through their summer tour of the Americas but injury meant he was only available for the final Test against Argentina in Resistencia.

And with Clermont Auvergne’s Greig Laidlaw unavailable as this weekend’s showdown is being played outside of the World Rugby international window and club-mate John Barclay still out injured, McInally has again been given the honour by head coach Gregor Townsend.