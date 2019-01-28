Scotland make three changes to Six Nations squad

Have your say

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has added three players to the 2019 Guinness Six Nations squad.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Picture: SNS

Glasgow Warriors backs Rory Hughes and Stafford McDowall are joined by Edinburgh scrum-half Henry Pyrgos in camp with the squad at Oriam in preparation for this Saturday’s opener against Italy at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Glasgow Warriors trio Matt Smith, Alex Dunbar and Rob Harley – who were added to the squad last week – have been released back to the club.

Smith injured his shoulder in his club’s 9-3 win over Ospreys at Scotstoun, while wing Lee Jones sustained a knee injury, with a further update on Jones to follow in due course.

Glasgow Warriors front-row forwards Zander Fagerson and Fraser Brown will join the squad in camp this week as their recovery from injury continues.