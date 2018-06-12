Scotland look to have landed surprise new forwards coach

Have your say

Scotland look set to appoint Danny Wilson as their new forwards coach.

Wilson, who was previously head coach of Cardiff Blues, had agreed to join Wasps as assistant coach.

However, it now looks like he will become part of the Scotland set-up as the replacement for Dan McFarland who is leaving to become head coach of Ulster.

Wilson enjoyed a successful season with Cardiff, leading the team to a European Challenge Cup triumph, beating Gloucester in the final in Bilbao.

If Scottish Rugby can persuade him to join Gregor Townend’s coaching team it is likely the governing body will have to pay compensation to Wasps.