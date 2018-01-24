Scotland hope Richie Gray will be fit for Six Nations opener

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is hopeful that lock Richie Gray, above, will be available for the Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff a week on Saturday.

The experienced 65-times capped forward’s return from a long-term back injury has been stalled by a fresh setback, but Townsend said: “He hasn’t trained this week because he’s got a calf issue, so we’re just monitoring that at the moment.

“Yeah (he’s still in with a shout). We’ll get more indication at the weekend. He’s back with Toulouse this week.”

Townsend reported that Glasgow skipper Ryan Wilson, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury, has “trained fully this week” and that he was awaiting an update on the back-rower’s progress yesterday.

Centre Alex Dunbar joined up with the Scotland camp back in Edinburgh yesterday after suffering a head knock in Glasgow’s game against Exeter. A clearer picture on his return to play situation will be known at the end of the week. Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, who had a six-minute comeback for Clermont Auvergne at the weekend, has the “all-clear” and is expected to play again against Montpellier on Sunday.