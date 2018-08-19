Scotland coach Dan McFarland released early to take Ulster job

Scotland forwards coach Dan McFarland has been released from his contract early so he can take up his new role at Ulster.

McFarland, 46, has been appointed head coach of the Guinness Pro14 club and will start the job on Monday after Scottish Rugby reached an agreement with Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The Englishman, who joined the Scotland coaching team from Glasgow Warriors in 2017, was announced as Ulster head coach in April but was contractually obliged to remain in post for a nine-month notice period and was expected to move in January. However, he will now be able to take up his new role immediately.

McFarland’s replacement, Danny Wilson, started work with the Scotland coaching team earlier this month.