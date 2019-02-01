Scotland Club XV 9 - 23 Ireland Club XV: Irish too strong in Gala

Scotland Club XV head coach Rob Chrystie was left frustrated as his side lost to a well drilled Irish Club XV in Galashiels.

The Scots could not quite get going, meaning they are 23-9 down heading into the second leg of the Dalriada Cup on Friday in Dublin.

The lineout did not function too well and there were some handling errors at key points.

“That was frustrating,” said Chrystie. “Fair play to Ireland; they were organised and tough to break down in midfield, but whenever we had possession we could not make the most of it. To lose at home is disappointing, but we saw enough to suggest that we can go over to Ireland and turn the score around with a bit more composure.”

Ireland took the lead early on through a penalty from stand-off Aidan Moynihan and the same man doubled the advantage with another in the sixth minute.

The hosts were struggling to find their feet, but some good phases earned them a penalty in the 14th minute and stand-off Gregor Hunter made it 6-3.

Hunter, pictured, was unlucky to be yellow carded for a high tackle in the 25th minute but the Irish made the Scots pay. Sixty seconds later second-row Conor Kindregan crashed over with Moynihan converting to make it 13-3.

Before Hunter returned Scotland rallied to kick a penalty through full-back Paddy Dewhirst.

And before the interval the Scots defended well to keep the Irish out, with visiting No.8 Luke Cahill forced into a knock on metres from the try line. The Scots were not quite firing – especially at the lineout. There was then a lengthy stoppage as Scotland winger Craig Gossman suffered a leg injury, Patrick Anderson replacing him.

A third penalty from Moynihan made it 16-6 before a Hunter penalty just after the hour mark left the Scots seven points behind.

However, it was the Irish who had their tails up into the last ten minutes, a patient team move seeing Cahill go over for their second try. Replacement Callum Smith converted.