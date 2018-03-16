Scotland Club XV 35 - 26 Ireland Club XV: Dalriada Cup glory

Scotland retained the Dalriada Cup with victory in the Club International last night at Netherdale, but were made to fight all the way by a defiant and gutsy Irish side.

The Scottish forwards dominated the first half and all three front-row men scored tries to give the hosts a 23-0 lead at the break.

The Irish were not helped when Matt D’Arcy was yellow carded in 23 minutes, which allowed Craig Jackson to kick his second penalty for a 6-0 lead.

Scotland continued to dominate and Shawn Muir scored the first try in 25 minutes to give the hosts a useful platform. Steven Longwell added a second try, which Jackson converted.

It was one-way traffic and it came as no surprise when Russell Anderson, who was named man of the match, was driven over for a third try and a 23-0 interval lead.

Ireland showed more aggression after the break and Neil Kenneally scored under the posts and Neil Cronin converted to cut the deficit.

The Irish were back in contention when a break down the wing created a try for Dan McEvoy and Cronin converted from the touchline.

Scotland regained the initiative as Fraser Thomson broke to send Craig Gossman over for side’s fourth try, before Patrick Finlay scored at the other end and Jamie Gavin converted.

Thomson was at the end of a pass from Gossman, who converted for a 35-21 lead before Finlay added his second try in the final minute with Gossman and Struan Cessford in the sin-bin.