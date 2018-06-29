Scotland bounce back to beat Poland at Paris sevens event

Louise McMillan scored a length-of-the-field try as Scotland Women Sevens team bounced back from earlier defeats by Ireland and Wales to beat Poland in their final pool match at the Rugby Europe Grand Prix event in Marcoussis, Paris last night.

The Scots went into the top level tournament in France knowing it would be a big step-up from the Rugby Europe Trophy they won last summer to gain promotion. In his second stint as head coach, Scott Forrest, the former men’s sevens captain, was aware it would be tough.

Scotland played Ireland first and were punished in the heat. The Scots scored a first-half converted try by Chloe Rollie, but at the break it was 31-7.

The game ended 41-7 and Scotland had to try to lift themselves quickly to take on Wales. The Welsh built up a 20-0 lead in that one, but Scotland showed moments of quality, as tries from Liz Musgrove and Murrayfield Wanderers’ Helen Nelson – as well as a conversion by Lisa Martin – saw it end 25-12.

An injury to a Polish player delayed things midway through the first half in the final pool match, but Hillhead/Jordanhill’s McMillan scored her solo try and Edinburgh University’s Musgrove got her second of the day. Both were converted by Darlington Mowden Park’s Martin and it was 14-0 at the interval.

Replacement Lauren Harris (Edinburgh University) added another and Martin’s third conversion made things 21-0.

It ended 21-7 to give the Scots a boost heading into the knockout stage as they aim to pick up some crucial ranking points to take into event two in September.

The tournament concludes today.