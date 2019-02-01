Scotland 7 - 28 Italy: Positives for women despite defeat

Scotland’s Six Nations campaign began with a defeat, but Shade Munro’s team can take considerable heart from the substantial improvement they have made in recent months. They lost 38-0 to Italy as recently as November, but, while at times under heavy pressure last night, they showed resilience in defence and uncompromising competitiveness at the breakdown.

The visitors might have been out of sight at the interval but for those qualities, but, in the end, they only made sure of the win eight minutes from time when Beatrice Rigoni scored their third try. There was no denying the better side won, but Scotland did enough to convince themselves they can get the better of Ireland next week. Italy drew first blood after five minutes. Mhairi Grieve’s attempted clearance was charged down. The scrum-half regathered but had to go into touch, and from the ensuing lineout Italy mauled for five metres before Ilaria Arrighetti finished off the move, Michela Sillari converting.

As half-time approached, Scotland grew in confidence – all the more so after Italian lock Valentina Ruzza was sent to the sinbin for repeated offending by her team. No 8 Elena Giordano followed her for another offence right in front of the posts, and instead of going for goal Grieve opted to run the penalty. She was vindicated a few phases later when Sarah Bonar, pictured, celebrated her return to the team following injury by crashing over. Lana Skeldon added the two points to level. Italy attacked straight from the restart despite being two women short, and crossed the line just before Ruzza returned, only to be held up by a defiant defence. The score was only delayed, however, and in the next attack openside Giada Franco forced her way over between the posts, with Sillari again converting.

Franco had a real cutting edge. After 72 minutes she broke clear and put Rigoni in for the clinching try, again converted by Sillari. Italy still had the bonus point to chase, and got it in the final minute when Giordano scored. Sillari kept up her 100 per cent record with the conversion.