Scotland 54 - 17 Fiji: How the Scotland players rated

Have your say

15. Stuart Hogg

Quiet game by his standards but fullback was returning from a long lay-off. 7/10

14. Tommy Seymour

Showed his finishing skills with a hat-trick of tries. Always an outlet for Scotland’s backline. Followed a simple score with a classic switch try and then applied the finishing touches as the hosts went from left to right at speed. 9

13. Alex Dunbar

Showed great pace and strength when given the chance to run. Like Horne, needs to be a bit stronger defensively and made way for Chris Harris early in second half. 6

12. Peter Horne

Went on his own when he should have passed wide to Seymour. Missed a couple of tackles. 6

11. Sean Maitland

Came inside at times hunting the ball, one such foray resulted in a try early in the second half. 7

10. Finn Russell

Great cutout pass made Seymour’s try the simplest he will ever score and was full of tricks as Scotland looked dangerous in attack. 8

9. Greig Laidlaw

As always, was at the heart of Scotland’s attacking moves and marshalled his backline well. 8

1. Allan Dell

Was a workhorse in the loose and scored a well-deserved try. 8

2. Fraser Brown

Always involved in the loose and was alert to pick and go for Scotland’s second try. 7

3. Willem Nel

Was a key ball carrier as Gregor Townsend’s men dominated in the loose and at the breakdown. 7

4. Sam Skinner

Solid display as Scotland always looked in control up front. A willing runner and always available in the loose. 8

5. Grant Gilchrist

Strong in the scrum as Scotland won the battle up front. 7

6. Ryan Wilson

Was tidy in the loose. 7

7. Jamie Ritchie

Was a nuisance in the loose for Fiji but his obstruction cost Scotland a try before he capped a fine display with his first international try. 8

8. Matt Fagerson

Carried well and was replaced by Josh Strauss in the first half. 6

REPLACEMENTS

Chris Harris looked dangerous as the home side poured forward after the break and Josh Strauss helped them maintain their dominance up front. Replacement fly-half Adam Hastings put the gloss on the win.