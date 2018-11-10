Scotland 54 - 17 Fiji: How the Scotland players rated

15. Stuart Hogg
Quiet game by his standards but fullback was returning from a long lay-off. 7/10
14. Tommy Seymour
Showed his finishing skills with a hat-trick of tries. Always an outlet for Scotland’s backline. Followed a simple score with a classic switch try and then applied the finishing touches as the hosts went from left to right at speed. 9
13. Alex Dunbar
Showed great pace and strength when given the chance to run. Like Horne, needs to be a bit stronger defensively and made way for Chris Harris early in second half. 6
12. Peter Horne
Went on his own when he should have passed wide to Seymour. Missed a couple of tackles. 6
11. Sean Maitland
Came inside at times hunting the ball, one such foray resulted in a try early in the second half. 7
10. Finn Russell
Great cutout pass made Seymour’s try the simplest he will ever score and was full of tricks as Scotland looked dangerous in attack. 8
9. Greig Laidlaw
As always, was at the heart of Scotland’s attacking moves and marshalled his backline well. 8
1. Allan Dell
Was a workhorse in the loose and scored a well-deserved try. 8
2. Fraser Brown
Always involved in the loose and was alert to pick and go for Scotland’s second try. 7
3. Willem Nel
Was a key ball carrier as Gregor Townsend’s men dominated in the loose and at the breakdown. 7
4. Sam Skinner
Solid display as Scotland always looked in control up front. A willing runner and always available in the loose. 8
5. Grant Gilchrist
Strong in the scrum as Scotland won the battle up front. 7
6. Ryan Wilson
Was tidy in the loose. 7
7. Jamie Ritchie
Was a nuisance in the loose for Fiji but his obstruction cost Scotland a try before he capped a fine display with his first international try. 8
8. Matt Fagerson
Carried well and was replaced by Josh Strauss in the first half. 6
REPLACEMENTS
Chris Harris looked dangerous as the home side poured forward after the break and Josh Strauss helped them maintain their dominance up front. Replacement fly-half Adam Hastings put the gloss on the win.