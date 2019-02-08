Scotland 5-22 Ireland: Second Scots defeat in Women’s Six Nations

Scotland suffered a second successive Six Nations defeat last night, going down to an Ireland team who have improved considerably since losing the last time the teams met a year ago. On a wet and windy evening, pack power was always likely to be the key factor and although the Scottish scrum held its own for much of the game, Ireland’s forwards had the better of the battle in the loose.

Ireland, who lost 51-7 at home to England a week earlier, were on top right from the kick-off and opened their account when Aoife McDermott crashed over for an unconverted try. The home side gradually got their game together and drew level through Hannah Smith from a miss-pass by Mhairi Grieve.

On a night when a combination of the swirling wind and heavy drizzle made handling difficult, both sides managed to put together some impressive handling moves. Ireland had the better of the latter stages of the first half and regained the lead when tighthead prop Leah Lyons forced her way over from close range.

The Irish stayed on the front foot at the start of the second half and a series of forward drives took them ever closer to the goal line before Alison Miller finished off in the left corner.

Upping the tempo in the knowledge that a fourth try would kill off the contest, Ireland wore Scotland down with a series of short drives and got that crucial score through Anna Caplice just before the hour. The visitors were home – if not exactly dry.