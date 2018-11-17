Scotland 20 - 26 South Africa: How the Scots rates at Murrayfield

Scotland lost 26-20 to South Africa at BT Murrayfield in a match which saw the sides share four tries. Here’s how the home players rated:

15. Stuart Hogg

Looked back to his best and was a lively presence at the back for Scotland. A big blow to see him forced off – apparently through injury – after another all-action performance. 8/10

14. Tommy Seymour

Starved of service out on the right wing. Struggled to get involved throughout. 6

13. Huw Jones

After the criticism of recent weeks, did not put a foot wrong and was responsible for two moments of brilliance in the build-up to Pete Horne’s try. Did what he does best and made a lot of metres, including one stunning break from his own try line in the second half. 8

12. Peter Horne

His partnership with Jones showed real signs of flourishing as the pair combined for that stunning try. Found wanting in defence on more than one occasion and was lucky not to give away an intercept try. 7

11. Sean Maitland

A couple of suspect moments defensively and generally quiet but played his part by keeping the ball alive in a well-worked team try. 6

10. Finn Russell

Not at his best but did not shy away, but whatever he tried just did not seem to come off. 5

9. Greig Laidlaw

Dead-eye in front of goal and bundled over on his own try line, but another decent outing. Decision not to go for goal at 23-20 down cost Scotland. 6

1. Gordon Reid

Stood up well to the South African scrum before being withdrawn just after the break. 6

2. Stuart McInally

A couple of sloppy moments in the loose early on but his quick thinking resulted in an inventive second try. 7

3. Willem Nel

Had the upper hand in a couple of early scrums before tiring. Replaced before the hour mark. 6

4. Ben Toolis

Got through a lot of work and played his part in a well-oiled Scottish lineout. 6

5. Jonny Gray

Industrious as ever in defence but will have wanted to do a bit more with ball in hand. 6

6. Sam Skinner

Got through his work quietly and helped keep the Springbok attack relatively subdued. 6

7. Hamish Watson

Timed his run perfectly for the second try and played his part throughout. Has become an important player for Gregor Townsend. 6

8. Ryan Wilson

A quiet afternoon for the Glasgow man. Was isolated in defence early on and culpable of missing more than one tackle. 5